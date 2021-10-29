KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €73.00 ($85.88) to €76.00 ($89.41) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.39.

KBC Group stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. Equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

