KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

