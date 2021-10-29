Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,579.08.

Shares of TSE:KEL traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$943.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.87.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

