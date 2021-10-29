Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,856 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 69.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 260,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 124,989 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $718.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,290. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.