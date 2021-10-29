Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,809 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Ranpak worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Ranpak by 2.2% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE:PACK opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -234.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.