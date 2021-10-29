Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

