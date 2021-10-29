Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€94.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €94.00 ($110.59) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

ETR BAS opened at €62.55 ($73.59) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

