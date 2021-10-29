KeyCorp Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

