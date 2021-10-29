KeyCorp Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $186.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $166.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.08.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $168.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

