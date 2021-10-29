KeyCorp Weighs in on CoreSite Realty Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.61 per share for the year.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

