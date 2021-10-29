KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Has $62.91 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 15.4% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $62,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $10.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,543. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.77. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

