KGI Securities Downgrades ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) to Underperform

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ANPDY opened at $395.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.73. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $275.35 and a 1 year high of $615.99.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

