Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

KRC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,923. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.