Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ KC opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

