Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $164.90 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.