KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.63.

KLA stock opened at $353.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $388.99. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

