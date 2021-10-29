KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $10.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $388.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.63.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

