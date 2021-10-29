KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.225-$2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.KLA also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $4.950-$5.850 EPS.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $396.63.

KLAC traded up $10.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $388.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

