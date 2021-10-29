KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $610.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 18.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

