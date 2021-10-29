KOK (KOK) Market Cap Tops $317.86 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $317.86 million and $5.45 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00004782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00234355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.