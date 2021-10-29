Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

