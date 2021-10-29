Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

