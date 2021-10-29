Krios (GIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 77.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Krios has traded 76.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00166900 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006280 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.00610547 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

