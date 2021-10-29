Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

