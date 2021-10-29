Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.08. Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,405 shares of company stock valued at $24,303,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 276,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,322. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.