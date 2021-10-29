L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $77,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $224.03 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

