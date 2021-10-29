Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.20. 30,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,595. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.48. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $192.79 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.82.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

