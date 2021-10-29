Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Lamar Advertising worth $76,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $112.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

