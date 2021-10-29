Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.64.

LSTR stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.52. 200,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $122.63 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

