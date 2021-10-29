Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) Stock Price Up 1%

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) shares rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56. Approximately 575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.