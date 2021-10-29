Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 411.0% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LFTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 101,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFTR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,970,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,832,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,034,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,271,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

