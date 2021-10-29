Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 33,799 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 619,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 363,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

