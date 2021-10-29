Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MannKind were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.80 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

