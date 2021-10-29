Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.33 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

