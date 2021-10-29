Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 586 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHYF stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHYF. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

