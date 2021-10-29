Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.90. Leju shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 7,507,173 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $191.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEJU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leju by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Leju during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

