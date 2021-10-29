Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.90. Leju shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 7,507,173 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $191.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.
About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
