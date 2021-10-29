Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 881,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $826,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.