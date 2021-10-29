Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $30,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

