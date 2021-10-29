Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

