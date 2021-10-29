Lightning (LIGHT) Trading Down 24.7% This Week

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Lightning has a total market cap of $37.84 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00248896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

