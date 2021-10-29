Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.93.

NYSE:LNC opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.