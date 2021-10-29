Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

LIN stock opened at $317.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.88 and its 200 day moving average is $298.32. The stock has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $321.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 149,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 22.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Linde by 36.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.1% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

