Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,888.75

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,888.75 ($24.68) and traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($28.61). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,170 ($28.35), with a volume of 54,086 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,244.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,888.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87.

In related news, insider Quintin Price acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($61,797.75). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

