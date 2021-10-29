Liquity USD (LUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $716.62 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $716.62 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00240148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00099100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

