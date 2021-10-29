Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $503-517 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.73 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.960 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LFUS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $191.20 and a 52 week high of $304.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

