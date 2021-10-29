LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.35 on Monday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 10.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

