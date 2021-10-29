Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 52 at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 54.25 ($0.71).

LLOY opened at GBX 50.30 ($0.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

