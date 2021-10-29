Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG remained flat at $$2.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 298,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

