LMR Partners LLP Buys 81,733 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 208.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

