LMR Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCR opened at $9.90 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

